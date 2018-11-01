Volkswagen T-Cross joins the mini SUV revolution

The final piece of Volkswagen’s SUV puzzle has arrived, with the Polo-based crossover T-Cross delivering class-leading driver-assistance and safety features and huge interior space.

While other car makers fear internal cannibalisation, Volkswagen has welcomed it, insisting it hopes every Polo customer moves to the crossover instead.

It may have been caught dozing in the early years of the crossover revolution, but the front-drive T-Cross will be fired into the middle of the compact crossover segment populated by the Hyundai Kona, Nissan Juke and Renault Captur.

Set to launch in SA during the second half of 2019, it is being pitched from less than €18,000 up to €25,000 in Europe and Volkswagen claims the crossover is more Tiguan than T-Roc in its philosophy, with a driver’s seat height 100mm higher than the Polo hatch.

It’s also significant as Volkswagen’s latest attempt at building a quality car cheaply without skimping on safety or quality.

"The goal for this car is to keep it affordable. It’s not a Tiguan," Volkswagen’s T-Cross project manager for sales and marketing, Felix Kaschützke, said. "This is a car families will use. Safety is more important to these buyers than in Polo, even."

The European-built T-Cross is 4,107mm long, which is 54mm longer than the Polo. It will be sold in four slightly different body styles and lengths, with Central and South America scoring a slightly longer and two different (and longer) versions for China.

It will range from the entry-level T-Cross with a 1.0l, 70kW/160Nm three-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual gearbox up to a 110kW/250Nm version of Volkswagen’s 1.5l four-cylinder TSI motor, which only comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.