The return of the BMW 8 series

The BMW 8 Series disappeared from the market in 1999 after a run of just nine years. Nearly 20 years later it is back and will go on sale in SA towards the end of the first quarter of 2019.

However, it will be a very different car to the last 8 Series.

I had a colleague in Cape Town who owned one, with the registration Bull-WP. The plate summed up the car as much as him because the 8 Series was indeed a bit of a bull, with a V8 or V12 engine under that enormous bonnet and a character that was less flagship BMW and more Olympic shot-putter.

The new one will, of course, give rise to additional models, according to Sarah Lessmann of the 8 Series project management team. This will include a Gran Coupe and a convertible later in 2019.

There will be high-performance M8 versions too.

A surprising piece of news is that BMW has decided that it is no longer size that counts. We were surprised to find that the wheelbase of the new 8 Series is a full 30mm shorter than that of the old 6 Series.

Lessmann insists that dynamically, the new M850i is the best BMW, with the exception of the actual M cars, that is.

The 30mm shorter wheelbase makes a big difference if you sit in the back, which you can’t really unless you are a child. The old 6 Series has more space but, of course, an 8 Series Gran Coupe is on the way and Lessmann points out that it will have a longer wheelbase.

It’s easy to explain the 8 Series away as a 2+2 then, but you will find more space in a rival like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class coupe. We asked if this leaves things open for a 9 Series then. BMW executives said they couldn’t possibly comment.

To assess Lessman’s claim that the M850i is the most dynamic non-M BMW, we put it through its paces on a drive around Lisbon in Portugal and on the famous Estoril racetrack.

Under the bonnet sits an M Performance TwinPower Turbo V8 engine generating 390kW between 5,500-6,000r/min and 750Nm of torque from 1,800-4,600r/min.