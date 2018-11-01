New models arrive for Kia anniversary

For what started out as a "cheap and cheerful" brand at the bargain-basement end of the South African market two decades ago, Kia has come a long way.

When the Korean marque launched here in 1998 with the humble Pride hatchback, it sold only 310 units in its first year. Today Kia Motors SA sells that amount in a week.

The brand was initially considered something of a poor cousin to Hyundai, which has a 33.88% stake in Kia, and for a while it trotted out well-priced but stylistically challenged vehicles like the Spectra, Sportage and Picanto.

But the tide turned in 2006 with the appointment of Peter Schreyer as chief design officer. The German, famous for styling cars like the Audi TT and new-generation VW Beetle, turned Kia into a more aspirational brand almost overnight.

With the introduction of the now iconic "tiger nose" grille and swoopy new curves, the new-generation Kia Sportage and Rio shed their formerly dreary clothes and adopted eye-catching designs that could share the spotlight with their debonair European rivals. The fresh new design theme, which coincided with better-equipped and more glamorous interiors, was adopted throughout the range on vehicles such as the Picanto, Cerato, Grand Sedona and Sorento. Kia also reinvented itself as a maker of better quality cars, and from 1999 to 2016 it improved from last to first nonpremium brand of the 37 nameplates ranked in the JD Power and Associates Initial Quality study in the US.

Coinciding with Kia’s 20th anniversary in SA the brand has introduced its fastest and most exciting car yet, the Stinger GT, a 270km/h grand tourer that competes against German sports sedans like the Audi S5 and BMW 440i Gran Coupe. We recently road-tested the car and you can read the online report at https://goo.gl/j93mnx.

Kia has also launched refreshed versions of the Grand Sedona MPV and the Sorento mid-sized SUV in SA.