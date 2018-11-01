Isuzu changes KB specs and name to D-Max

Isuzu Motors SA has refreshed its pick-up range with new specification and it’s also renamed the bakkie from KB to D-Max in line with the global Isuzu brand.

The range has 30 models — of which 16 are single-cabs that make up 36% of sales, and now include the option of a dropside or flat-deck configuration.

Headlining the new styling interventions is a reworked radiator grille, which now takes the figure of chromed "fangs".

On high-end models, the bright works extend over the full length of new Bi-LED headlamps, creating an angrier overall look. Door handles, locking and air vent knobs are also covered in chrome. Daytime driving lights feature on the extended and double-cab models.

In LX grade, a new high-quality grain dashboard along with the instrument cluster binnacle and door trim have been resurfaced with softer materials. There’s an optional new high-mounted, nine-inch screen Alpine infotainment system that controls Bluetooth hands-free communications, a built-in navigation portal and a host of other digital features, including playback via USB, Aux, HDMI video and easy links to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system also incorporates the display for the rear-view camera.

The Isuzu D-MAX range has added all-new automatic and manual six-speed gearboxes to better stoke the unchanged 3.0l four-cylinder intercooled turbodiesel engine. There’s discernible improvement in the shift action, and the six-speed auto integrates sequential change sport mode. This selectable auto gearing is helpful for towing and off-road driving, as specific engine speeds and gear ratios are required for varied tasks.