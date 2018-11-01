Honda: Taking the gap in compact sedan market

The small-sedan market is quite limited. Is it worthwhile launching a car such as the Amaze, with such small volumes?

A: The first-generation Amaze sold more than 250,000 units worldwide and the second-generation car has broken sales records since being launched in India earlier in 2018. With the new Amaze we can reach a wider range of customers. The compact sedan market is not big, we admit, but we expect the Amaze to be one of our volume models.

The recent discontinuation of the Polo Vivo sedan leaves 55% market share up for grabs in a segment that sold more than 12,000 units in SA in 2017.

Q: Honda recently started introducing turbocharged petrol engines including a 1.5T in the Civic and CR-V, and a 2.0T in the Civic Type R. Following the industry trend, can we expect turbos with a smaller capacity from Honda in place of its normally aspirated engines?

A: A 1l turbo is available in Europe, but at the moment we don’t have plans to introduce it in SA. It is a more expensive engine.

[Honda’s small cars, including the Amaze, Jazz, BR-V and Ballade, are currently powered by normally aspirated engines from 1.2l to 1.5l in capacity].

Q: And what about diesel engines? There are none left in Honda’s local line-up.

A: The global trend is now away from diesel engines. Instead we are aiming to increase our number of electric vehicles. By 2030 two-thirds of Hondas will be electric. The European CR-V has no diesel anymore and we’re in line with them. We are finished with diesels in SA.

Medium-Term Plans