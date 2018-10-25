Special Mustang Bullitt reprises epic Steve McQueen car chase

Ford Motor Cars SA has confirmed that limited numbers of the special 2019 Mustang Bullitt will find their way to SA.

The Mustang Bullitt salutes the 50th anniversary of the classic Warner film Bullitt, which was released on October 17 1968. The film starred Steve McQueen as police lieutenant Frank Bullitt, who, chased by villains in a Dodge Charger, gets involved in one of the most epic movie car chases at the wheel of a Dark Highland Green 1968 Ford Mustang.

Ford has recreated that vintage Mustang’s cool factor with the 2019 iteration of the 54-year-old coupe. Bullitt combines elements of Mustang GT Premium and Performance Package content but adds a heated leather-clad steering wheel and a 12-inch all-digital LCD instrument cluster identical in function to the cluster of the regular Mustang but with a unique Bullitt welcome screen that starts with an image of the car rather than the standard pony.

Recaro Ebony Black leather-trimmed seats with unique green accent stitching extended on the dashboard, door panels and centre console add interior visual links to the legend.