Smarter look for Renault Duster

Renault’s Duster has become a success story because of its appealing mix of affordability and honest performance.

In a segment of ever more road-focused crossovers and SUVs it has gained a reputation as one of the more dirt-capable family vehicles. The recently launched second-generation Duster has maintained the same formula and kept things affordable, but it’s been perked up with improved refinement, new styling and a fuller spec sheet.

The styling makeover involves a bolder new look that’s enhanced by front and rear skid plates, LED daytime running lights and a chrome grille, while the cross-style tail lights are somewhat plagiarised versions of the Jeep Renegade’s.

The range-topping Duster 4x2 model on test here, the 1.5dCi Prestige EDC auto, gets added visual jewellery in the form of black and satin chrome roof bars, where the other versions have black bars.

The Duster’s positioning as one of the more adventure-based vehicles in the compact SUV class has been underlined by its ground clearance being raised to a lofty 210mm, along with better approach and departure angles. The 4x4 version — to be launched here early next year — will also be equipped with hill descent control.

The interior has undergone a metamorphosis. Version one had a rather low-rent interior, which Renault has addressed with a classier new interior execution. At this price point you’re still not getting a soft-touch dashboard, but the hard plastics look more premium with their new texturing.

Ergonomically, the Duster has taken a step forward by acquiring a steering column that can now adjust for both reach and rake, allowing for a more varied range of different-sized drivers to find a comfortable position behind the wheel.

For a compact SUV it has decent cabin space for a quartet of adults, though taller folk sitting at the back will have their knees touching the front backrests. The boot is a practical 478l in size and the rear seats flip down to expand cargo room. Cabin oddments space is generous and includes a drawer under the front passenger seat.

Initially the vehicle is available in a line-up of 4x2 petrol and diesel versions.

The diesel offering comprises a choice of the 1.5dCi Dynamique 4x2 five-speed manual with outputs of 66kW and 210Nm and the six-speed EDC automatic, which uses a more powerful version of the 1.5 engine that sends 80kW and 250Nm sent to the front wheels.

The automatic sells in Dynamique and more well-specced Prestige versions, but all Duster models come standard with a reasonably well-stocked spec sheet, including cruise control, aircon, ABS brakes, electronic stability control and dual front airbags.