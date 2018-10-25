Life / Motoring

Powerful Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie out in November

Order books open for much-awaited 190kW Mercedes X-class, with price tag edging R1m

25 October 2018
The X350d will be SA’s most powerful and most expensive bakkie.
The much-anticipated V6 version of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie will flirt with the R1m mark when it’s launched here at the end of November.

Following the market launch of the four-cylinder Mercedes-Benz X220d and the X250d earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz Vans SA has announced the pricing of the V6 X-Class X350d, which is now available to order. It will be available in two versions: the Progressive, priced at R904,188, and the Power at R973,188. The standard six-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan is included.

However, these prices exclude the various optional extras and accessories available — including a canopy, style bars and bed liner — which could tip the price over R1m.

The X-Class has inherited many of the features of Merc’s luxury cars.
"We are confident that the new V6 X-Class range-topper presents a next to none offering — combining modern design, safety, sophistication and a supreme level of comfort.

"The V6 X350d reflects luxury and performance, best characterised by quality engineering and of course, power like no other," says Nadia Trimmel, the vice-president of Mercedes-Benz Vans Southern Africa.

While the four-cylinder turbodiesel used in the Mercedes X220d and X250d is a Nissan engine, the 3.0l V6 powering the X350d is made by Mercedes-Benz. Producing outputs of 190kW and 550Nm, the X350d will be SA’s most powerful bakkie when it arrives next month, inheriting the title from Volkswagen’s 165kW/ 550Nm V6 Amarok.

Mercedes-Benz claims a 7.9 second 0-100km sprint time for the X350d.

The engine is mated to a 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic gearbox with steering-mounted gearshift paddles, and has a permanent four-wheel-drive system instead of the selectable 4WD of the four-cylinder X-Class models. The offroad ability is enhanced by a selectable low range reduction gear and a rear diff lock.

With the standard-fitted Dynamic Select system, drivers can switch between a choice of five driving modes that can be changed by fingertip control.

With solid-axle rear suspension paired with coils, instead of the traditional leaf springs, a smooth ride is one of the selling points of the X-Class.

Full specifications and details will be made available at the November launch.

