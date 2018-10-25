Powerful Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie out in November

The much-anticipated V6 version of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie will flirt with the R1m mark when it’s launched here at the end of November.

Following the market launch of the four-cylinder Mercedes-Benz X220d and the X250d earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz Vans SA has announced the pricing of the V6 X-Class X350d, which is now available to order. It will be available in two versions: the Progressive, priced at R904,188, and the Power at R973,188. The standard six-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan is included.

However, these prices exclude the various optional extras and accessories available — including a canopy, style bars and bed liner — which could tip the price over R1m.