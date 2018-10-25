Volkswagen's Amarok V6 sails through workout

Our long-term test Volkswagen Amarok V6 has been roped into some unusual activities lately.

One of them was lugging a full load of topsoil to my house in preparation for onset of Gauteng’s rainy season. Unusual, in that we’d become so accustomed to using this executive double cab as a regular car that we’d almost forgotten it’s a workhorse.

That loadbox, usually reserved for a bicycle or the monthly shopping under its tarpaulin, was for the first time roped in for some heavy duty lugging by being filled with 1.2m3 of soil.

With its outputs of 165kW and 550Nm the 3l turbodiesel Amarok has earned its stripes as the most powerful double cab you can currently buy in SA. In its standing-start and overtaking acceleration it comfortably outguns every other bakkie and one could consider it the "Porsche" of pick-ups; in fact this engine was shared with a number of Porsche models.

Until the V6 version of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class comes along with its 190kW/550Nm, the Amarok is the punchiest double cab in its class against competitors such as the Ford Ranger (147kW/470Nm), Toyota Hilux (130kW450Nm), Nissan Navara (140kW/450Nm), Mitsubishi Triton (133kW/430Nm) and Isuzu KB (130kW/380Nm).

But it’s torque that you need to lug a full load of topsoil and the Amarok’s muscular 550Nm, available from a low-revving 1400r/min, did the business impressively. It was a heavy load that required gentler-than-usual acceleration and braking, but once on the move the big bakkie pulled comfortably. And if you really need more grunt, for instance to blast past a long truck, the Amarok has even more firepower in reserve, with 180kW and 580Nm available on overboost for about 10 seconds when the throttle’s fully applied.

The standard payload in the Amarok V6 is 867kg, but it can be increased to 1,010kg with the optional heavy-duty leaf spring rear suspension. This hardier suspension’s a good bet if the vehicle’s going to be used as a regular workhorse, but it will also make the ride notably firmer and bumpier — at least when the loadbox is unladen.