Has the classic car price bubble burst?

"With the older exotics, cars of 20 or 30 years old, it’s all about your reasons for buying it, what you are going to sell it for, and what the rand is doing at the time you want to sell the car.

"And then you couple all that with availability, because there are not that many truly collectable cars in this country. All these factors affect the price and it’s supply and demand at the end of the day," Kennard says.

Is rarity the key to wise investing?

"People collect classic cars for a number of reasons. Some buy them purely for investment purposes, park them and hang on to them as they appreciate in value," says Kennard.

"Globally there are a lot of car collections, but in SA because of the limited number the prices tend to be a little bit higher. You can buy classics overseas but you still have to ship them here and pay duties and taxes. These vary, depending on what the car is. Even old cars attract duties."

Currently these taxes are pegged at about 30% for cars that are 40 years or older.

Kennard, who has traded for a number of years in collectable sports cars, acknowledges that there was a huge spike in classic car prices a few years ago. "The prices of classics went really, really high, really, really quickly. As an example, I bought my Ferrari Testarossa for less than R1m, I had it for eight years and I sold it for R1.6m. I thought that this was great, I had enjoyed the car immensely, put a lot of mileage on it, and owned it for what I consider are the right reasons — which is driving these classics.

"And then two years later, that was suddenly a R4m car! So the prices jumped exponentially. Then prices levelled out for a bit — I’m talking Ferrari particularly here, it’s my sphere of passion — and now they are actually coming down in price.

"There are a lot of factors with any collectibles. You have to do your research, you need to buy something that has value and is likely to increase appreciably in value. This doesn’t apply to all classic cars, so it is important to track the rise in values of a car you have your eye on."

Noik says that in the lower, more affordable end of the classic car market, there seem to be trends that come and go.

"At the moment it is VW buses, or Kombis as we call them, and they have been hugely collectable for some time. A few years ago it was the Citroen DS model that was sought after, before that it was Jaguar Mk II saloons. If a car has been in a movie, you see a huge spike in demand. Now Fiat 500s are sought after."

As far as the investment factor is concerned, Noik argues that there is always a risk of something going wrong on a car that is 40, 50 or 60 years old. But he says if you buy a desirable car, there is always someone else that is going to want that car from you.

Kennard says it is worth pointing out that even if you are going to buy it and park it, there is still some rather intensive maintenance to consider.