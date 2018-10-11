Renault finds its wild side with racy Megane

In an unusual move the French car maker offers its hot hatchback in two flavours: the Lux automatic and the Cup manual. The two cars are identically priced at R549 900 but the Cup is a racier version for enthusiasts, and along with requiring manual gear shifts it also has firmer suspension.

Both derivatives are fired along by a new 1.8l turbo petrol engine. It’s downsized from the previous 2.0l unit but power and torque have increased from 195kW and 360Nm to 205kW and 390Nm.

There is plenty of sporty show-and-tell to visually distinguish the RS duo from regular Meganes, the most obvious being the more aggressively-styled bumpers with fog lights that are inspired by a chequered flag. The wider stance (an extra 60mm at the front and 45mm at the rear) and bigger alloy wheels (standard 18-inch and optionally 19-inch) also imbue this racy Renault with more presence, as does our test vehicle’s "tonic orange", a new colour added to the palette of the Megane RS.

The sporty vibe continues in the cabin with its aluminium pedals, nappa-covered steering wheel, and body-hugging Alcantara sports seats. As befits its flagship status in the range, the spec sheet is fully-loaded and includes a heartbeat that plays through the speakers as a welcome when you get into the car.