Driving dynamics still at core of 3 Series

Then Rothmiller says there also some new innovations in the latest generation car, including the introduction of a brand new damper technology. He says it’s “a kind of a damper inside of a damper”, to provide additional shock absorbing forces at the front to reduce the rebound effect over bumps while at the rear the engineering provides the opposite with more compression through an additional piston inside the dampers.

The changes not only improve sportiness but also overall ride comfort. Models from the 330i upwards also get a new electronically controlled limited slip differential in the rear axle to improve traction and agility.

All this talk of driving dynamics is fascinating at a time when there is so much talk of autonomous driving and driver assistance systems.

“We balance the positioning of the car,” says Horn. “On the one hand, our heritage, we must be the ultimate sports sedan and to ensure our competitors do not get close to us, we make the next step, very very important. But on the other hand, the industry is changing fast, there’s a lot of new technology coming in and we have to make sure the 3 Series is future proof.”

But do not expect the new 3 to be able to drive you to the office when it arrives in SA in March 2019. Horn points out that it will be more Level 2.5 autonomous driving than Level 3, with driver assistance for highways such as lane keeping and so on.

The new 3 Series has grown marginally in all areas, except possibly the interior which is similar to the outgoing version. But there will also be more tech to make the G20 fit in more with our modern lives. This will include a new personal assistant, similar to that offered by Mercedes and which you are used to with Siri, Alexa or Google.

Thomas Brenner of BMW’s digital department gave us a quick demo of the new assistant which is woken up by saying “Hey BMW”. Actually you can personalise it to any name you want. He says the system is more intuitive than we are used to.

As an example, he told the car he was tired and so it lowered the temperature in the cabin and increased the music volume. Asking it for suggestions of places to go is also more interesting and the car can also recognise who is asking, the driver or the front seat passenger.