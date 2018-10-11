Dagga and driving: do they mix?

Dagga may be used in the privacy of your home, but may it be used in the privacy of your car? And does being high make you a worse driver?

After the Constitutional Court’s momentous September 18 ruling effectively decriminalised the private use of cannabis in SA, it raised the prospect of more people driving under the influence of the drug. Would the ruling affect road safety as newly-emboldened dagga users came “out of the closet” and drive around stoned?

To try to answer the question, pro-cannabis lobbyists Fields of Green for All set out to determine the effects of driving under the influence of cannabis.

They set up a driving experiment at a closed test facility in which volunteers drove under the influence of cannabis.

The volunteers were a mix of regular cannabis users, semi-regular users and first-timers. Motor News, along with Ignition TV, was also invited to witness the “Driving High” experiment which was run at the Gerotek test centre by professional driving instructor Grant McCleery of Yokohama Driving Dynamics.

The test took the form of a gymkhana in which the volunteers had to drive a car through a series of cones on a wet and slippery skidpan. They first drove the course sober, then again after smoking a small amount of marijuana, and finally a third time after smoking another, heavier dose.