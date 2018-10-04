Vettel feels not done yet despite Hamilton’s lead

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel isn’t ready to give up the fight despite falling to 50 points behind his Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton after Sunday’s Russian Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi.

"I wasn’t a genius in maths, but I was clever enough to pay attention to make it up myself," said the German when asked whether he could feel the championship slipping away after Hamilton led a Mercedes one-two in Russia.

"It’s not getting easier if we lose points. "I still believe in our chances; yes, obviously it’s not getting bigger if you finish behind but who knows? It takes one DNF (non-finish) and then all of a sudden things look different," he added.

"Ideally two — which I’m not wishing on Lewis but you never know what happens. So we need to stay on top of our game which maybe we haven’t been completely this weekend: make sure that from where we are now, we focus on winning the last races."