New Audi Q3 is a clear step forward

That experience is made all the more accomplished by fitting the Q3 with a rear seat that can slide fore-and-aft and a 40:20:40 split-fold rear seat that can recline in seven steps. It’s almost limo stuff at work in what was once Audi’s smallest SUV.

It continues behind the rear seats, with a minimum of 530l of luggage space that rises to 1,525l with the rear seats folded.

The biggest possible headache we can see inside the Q3 is the dumping of all rotary dials in favour of using the touchscreen infotainment system for everything. Sure, it’s got swiping and favourite tiles, like a smartphone, but it’s a step that may have moved the technology in the otherwise easy and comfortable Q3 out of the comfort zone for older buyers. Especially as simple tasks like dimming the instrument cluster at night now take four to five touchscreen inputs to adjust.

More important than any of that, though, is that the Q3 is just plain good and it just plain works, and works intuitively (mostly) and easily.

The standout piece of the Q3 puzzle is the ride quality, the noise levels and the body control, all of which lend the SUV an air of calmness and luxury that belies its size and place on the Audi ladder.

The handling is accomplished, rather than fun and lively, but the poise of the chassis in every situation just oozes calmness and dignity. It could easily lull you into thinking that because it’s so calm, its responses must be terribly slow, but they’re not. They can feel it, sure, because the default Comfort mode steering setup is light and totally lacking in connected feedback from the front end, but improves in the Sport modes.

The car’s character changes significantly when it’s upgraded from the stock suspension setup to the S Line’s stiffer springs and a tighter damper tune. There’s also a suspension setup with the damper-control system that reacts quickly to each road input and even adjusts for hard braking and acceleration. It’s this one that shows off the Q3 to its best effect, oozing over the worst road conditions with the dignity befitting a baby Q7.