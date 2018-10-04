Mercedes Benz launches the grandest of its tourers

It would have been easy to be cynical about the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe. After all, this five-door car tries to sell off the back of the GT two-door but its only technical connections to the 911-fighter are its engine, gearbox and its front and rear looks.

And yet it mostly works. And that’s something of a surprise and a testament to the value of clever scaffolding.

Beneath its contrived, stretched banana of a five-door "coupe" body, the GT Coupe isn’t a stretched GT. That would have entailed an enormous amount of creative aluminium spaceframe shenanigans and it seemed altogether easier just to stretch out the well-received E63 instead. So that’s what they did.

AMG has tried to cram so many GT design "signatures" into a big five-door you could even call it AMG’s Panamera.

There’s the grille, obviously, and the tail, which is equally obvious, yet in between is, err, nothing at all related to the GT. It’s a big machine inside, too, with seating for five and a step up in rear legroom.

There will be the new 53 powertrain, which combines the smooth musings of the new straight-six 3.0l turbo motor with the silent urgings of a 250Nm electric motor. It’s actually the pick of the new GT Coupe family because it’s not dominated by the thump and bellow of its engine, which lets you absorb a bit more of the machine around you.

It’s technically every bit as fun as the 4.0l biturbo V8 in the range-topping GT 63 S, but it’s far more capable of acting like the adult in the room.