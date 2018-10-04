Adventuring in lap of luxury with VW’s new Touareg

Volkswagen’s Touareg SUV has always been something of a nondescript entity, a vehicle with the right substance underneath, but all cloaked under a veil of vanilla-like styling. It, however, never quite achieved the appeal of its Porsche Cayenne cousin, which continues to share the Touareg’s underpinnings.

Enter the third generation model, which shares most of its underpinnings (MLBevo platform) with the newly launched Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini Urus, Audi Q7 and the Bentley Bentayga to name a few.

Using more lightweight aluminium in its construction has seen the new Touareg shed 106kg of weight, endowing it with a new-found lightness and dynamism, but more about that a bit later. What remains a standout feature of the new model, in my view, is its new-found design mojo. Granted, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it is anything but nonchalant and got its fair share of attention during our test tenure.

Thanks to its large chrome grille and squared off headlights, there’s an element of assertiveness to the new Touareg. Vehicles ahead of you voluntarily give way to let you through, such is the vehicle’s menacing visage. On test here is the flagship Executive model, which comes standard with the sportier R-Line package that adds some spicy bits to the recipe such as 20-inch alloy wheels, a more pronounced front valance and rear boot spoiler.

The cabin, meanwhile, is a blend of tech and minimalism thanks in part to the extra large infotainment screen that encompasses most cabin functions. This optional Innovision Cockpit has the screen angled towards the driver and flanked by the instrument cluster to create a seamless integration of the two.