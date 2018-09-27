Volvo turns on the style with its smallest SUV, the XC40

The XC40’s modern new exterior adopts the brand’s new styling theme. The family styling is unmistakable with those "Thor’s hammer" headlights, but the XC40 takes a playful styling detour with its up-kinked C-pillar, contrasting roof colour (in the upper models) and clamshell bonnet. It’s a chunky looking thing that appears to hanker for off-road trails, and it is fairly capable in the rough stuff with permanent all-wheel drive, elevated 211mm ground clearance, and hill-start assist feature.

Though the XC40 is the brand’s smallest SUV it is large enough to be all the Volvo most families will need. Interior space is comfortably roomy enough for a quartet of adults and the boot is a generously sized 460l — expanding to 1,336l with the rear seats flipped down.

There is a lower priced three-cylinder T3 turbo petrol version to come, but initially this Volvo is available in a choice of two 2l models: the 185k/350Nm T4 petrol turbo and the 140kW/400Nm D4 turbodiesel.

It is the diesel on test here, which provides easygoing and smooth performance. There is some turbo lag when pulling off, which you can’t do much about due to the transmission being automatic, but it’s not terribly intrusive. After shaking off this initial lethargy the car accelerates briskly and it’s good for a 7.9 second 0-100km/h time. We did expect better fuel consumption and our test car drank 8.1l/100km — a lot higher than the factory-quoted 5.1l figure.

The XC40 is a road-based SUV that handles with car-like characteristics. It has a comfortable ride quality but hustles through corners without feeling floaty, while the all-wheel drive system ensures plenty of traction even on rain-soaked roads.

Overall this premium SUV has a refined and grown-up nature with well-suppressed noise levels, and a solid feel.