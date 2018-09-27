Vision concept is the shape of BMWs to come

It creates a living space on wheels that BMW calls a "Favourite Space". There are no visible buttons on the minimalist dashboard; just two digital display panels and a steering wheel.

It’s envisioned that much of the technology will be integrated out of sight, only becoming visible and operable when required by the driver or passengers. For instance, in future it may be possible to operate various functions via surfaces made out of wood or cloth. Displays would no longer be essential, as intelligent projection could turn any surface into an interactive display, says BMW.

Turning on the audio system, for instance, could be achieved by drawing a musical note on the panel of glowing dots that appears on the seat upholstery.

An Intelligent Personal Assistant — a feature that is about to be introduced in BMWs from March next year — switches on in response to the prompt "Hey BMW" and allows the driver or passengers to control functions using natural spoken language.