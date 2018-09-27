Life / Motoring

FUTURE MODELS

Vision concept is the shape of BMWs to come

Electric iNext concept previews a hi-tech SUV that will hit the streets in 2021

27 September 2018 - 05:08 Denis Droppa

This is what future BMWs will look like. After an extended teaser campaign, the Bavarian firm has finally taken the wraps off its much-hyped Vision iNext concept car which it says is a precursor for the styling of future BMWs.

The hi-tech electric SUV, which will go on sale in 2021, will retain the signature BMW kidney grille, but with no engine to cool, the blanked-off grille will now serve as an "intelligence panel" fitted with sensors required for self-driving capability.

BMW SAYS IT HAS DESIGNED THE CAR AS A MOBILE ENVIRONMENT THAT ENHANCES QUALITY OF LIFE.

Super-slim headlights are part of a modern interpretation of BMW’s signature four-eyed front end, while the rear is styled with similarly thin light strips.

The windscreen extends smoothly into a large panoramic roof, and there are two large opposing doors with no B-pillar separating them, but it’s not known whether those super-sized 24 inch wheels will make it into production.

Inside, a blend of furniture-like cloth and wood creates a homely ambience more akin to a lounge than a car interior, an effect enhanced by a coffee table-like centre console between the front seats. A generously-sized bench seat gives the rear a laid-back lounge character that "invites occupants to stay a while".

‘Favourite space’

The homely interior will be more like a lounge than a car cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED
The homely interior will be more like a lounge than a car cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED

It creates a living space on wheels that BMW calls a "Favourite Space". There are no visible buttons on the minimalist dashboard; just two digital display panels and a steering wheel.

It’s envisioned that much of the technology will be integrated out of sight, only becoming visible and operable when required by the driver or passengers. For instance, in future it may be possible to operate various functions via surfaces made out of wood or cloth. Displays would no longer be essential, as intelligent projection could turn any surface into an interactive display, says BMW.

Turning on the audio system, for instance, could be achieved by drawing a musical note on the panel of glowing dots that appears on the seat upholstery.

An Intelligent Personal Assistant — a feature that is about to be introduced in BMWs from March next year — switches on in response to the prompt "Hey BMW" and allows the driver or passengers to control functions using natural spoken language.

Harald Krüger, right. Picture: SUPPLIED
Harald Krüger, right. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Vision iNext will be interlinked with smart devices and a smart home network, making it possible for drivers to close the windows of their smart house, for example, by voice command.

Encapsulating BMW’s core principles of being highly automated, emission-free and fully connected, the iNext will assume the role of the brand’s new technology flagship.

"The iNext project will provide our building blocks for the future, from which the entire company and all of its brands are set to benefit," said Harald Krüger, BMW AG chairman.

BMW says it has designed the car as a mobile environment that enhances quality of life, a new "Favourite Space in which we can be ourselves and relax".

The vehicle will be powered by two electric motors which will give it the ability to accelerate from 0-96km/h in under four seconds, with a claimed maximum range of nearly 600km on a single charge.

The vehicle will also offer level 3 autonomous capability in certain highway situations, meaning it could mostly drive itself but with the driver still having to take over in certain cases, for instance if the road’s painted lines disappear.

Thankfully, there’s still a steering wheel. BMW says owners can choose to drive themselves (Boost mode) or be driven (Ease mode). In Boost mode, the vehicle’s powertrain throws away efficiency to deliver maximum driving pleasure.

The iNext will be one of 12 new electric cars the BMW Group will launch by the end of 2025. The first will be the Mini Electric compact hatch scheduled for launch in 2019, followed by the iX3 small SUV in 2020, and an i4 sedan around 2021.

BMW i3 charged for longer drive time

With its more useful 200km range, BMW’s electric i3 is not just a suburb-hopper, writes Denis Droppa
Life
7 days ago

Familiar coat cloaks Audi electric car

Audi is joining the electric revolution with its E-tron and it’s coming to SA, write Mark Smyth and Michael Taylor
Life
7 days ago

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH: Downsized, but still with a lot to offer

We travelled to Stockholm, Sweden to sample Lexus’s smallest SUV yet, the UX, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
14 days ago

New Porsche Cayenne sheds weight, gains power

New SUV is even closer to its roots as a Porsche sports car, writes Roger Houghton
Life
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Silverback striking gold in global cycling ...
Life / Gadgets & Gear
2.
Lamborghini unleashes a powerful bull
Life / Motoring
3.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle
4.
Vision concept is the shape of BMWs to come
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Tech-rich features up ante in battle for supremacy
Life / Motoring

Aston enters electric avenue with high-performance model
Life / Motoring

Familiar coat cloaks Audi electric car
Life / Motoring

Audi plugs into the future
Life / Motoring

VW to stop production of the Beetle in 2019
Companies

Bavarian dynamics to the power of three
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.