Lamborghini unleashes a powerful bull

The carbon-ceramic brakes were superb too, repeatedly taking punishment without overheating or fading.

Lambo’s new beast is a fusion of charisma and hi-tech, and the really clever part is the ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) active aerodynamics system, which uses wings and ducts to manage airflow over and under the car.

It’s an evolved aero system over the one first used in the smaller and lighter Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

Without requiring any driver intervention, ALA automatically opens and closes hidden front and rear flaps that reduce drag for better top speed and increase downforce to improve traction in the corners. Moreover, it’s able to apply more downforce to one side of the car during cornering, putting more weight (and therefore grip) onto the inside rear wheel — just in case you thought all those ostentatious wings and air scoops were merely for posing.

Driving the car around the track, a bit of a party pooper was the gearshift paddles being fixed in place rather than turning with the steering wheel, meaning that to change gears you have to wait until the steering is either turned straight, or you must take a hand off the wheel to yank a gear while turning, which is not ideal. Still, this didn’t prevent the Aventador SVJ from recently claiming the coveted "king of the ring" title at the Nurburgring nordschleife, that ultimate test of sports car prowess.

It became the quickest road car to lap the iconic German

circuit to date — in 6min 44.97.

"We had one bullet in the gun for the Nurburgring attempt," says Maurizio Reggiani, Automobili Lamborghini’s chief technical officer, relating that the team had time to complete only one flying lap on the day.

But that single lap was enough to oust Porsche’s 911 GT2 RS from the top spot by just 2.3 seconds. By such small margins are reputations made in the rarefied sports car ranks, and the king of the ring title is also likely to make the SVJ’s price a little easier to swallow.

When it arrives in SA in the second quarter of next year, it will retail for R10,950,000.