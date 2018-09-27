Binder grabs silverware, Baker blazes into glory

Kyalami, which fell into disrepair under its former owners, has had substantial upgrades since being purchased by Porsche South Africa’s Toby Venter in 2014, which has placed the circuit back into the international spotlight.

It was recently announced that Kyalami will next year also host a round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, an international series for GT sports cars such as the Audi R8, Bentley Continental, McLaren 650S and Porsche 911 GT3.

The nine-hour race will take place on November 3 next year.

Binder brings home the silverware

SA’s Brad Binder won the Moto2 motorcycle race in Aragon, Spain on Sunday, solidifying his third place in the championship.

It was the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider’s second win of the season. Starting from pole position, the South African lost the lead to Alex Marquez on lap two and then got involved in an intense three-way battle that saw Binder make contact with championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Binder finally passed Marquez and opened a lead of just over a second by the time he crossed the line, followed by Bagnaia and Lorenzo Baldassari in third.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez won the MotoGP race to extend his series lead. The Honda rider beat Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso after a race-long duel to claim his sixth win of the season and extend his points lead to 72 with five races remaining. Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone was third, while Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo crashed out on the first lap after starting from pole position.

Valentino Rossi finished in eighth place after qualifying 17th, on a track that didn’t suit his Yamaha. The multiple world champion is third in the championship but has dropped to 87 points behind Marquez and 15 behind Dovizioso.

The next round is in Thailand on October 7.

Blaze of glory

Blaze Baker was crowned this year’s South African Super600 motorcycle champion at the final round held at Welkom’s Phakisa Freeway on the weekend. The King Price Extreme/ BikeFin Yamaha R6 rider won both Saturday’s races to take the title from his closest rival, Adolf Boshoff (Uncle Andy Racing Suzuki GSXR600).

At the same event Kewyn Snyman (The Mag Workshop KTM RC390) clinched the Super300 title.

Michael White (Consortium Shipping Yamaha R1), who wrapped up the premier SuperGP championship last time out at Aldo Scribante, won both 1000cc heats.