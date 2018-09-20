Life / Motoring

LAUNCH NEWS

Limited-edition Mini adds appealing dash of glamour

Tricked-out 1499 GT gets black-and-gold colour scheme and sporty tweaks

20 September 2018 - 05:05 Denis Droppa
Only 30 units will be on sale, at R447,000 apiece. Picture: SUPPLIED
Only 30 units will be on sale, at R447,000 apiece. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Mini family is reaching maxi proportions with yet another new version added to the line-up, this time in a 1499 GT three-door model that pays homage to one of the most celebrated Minis of yesteryear.

Due to reach South African showrooms in October, the car is a nod to the 1275 GT of 1969, which had a distinctive design and a larger (1275cc) engine than the standard 998cc Mini of the time. Under the bonnet of this special-edition car is the same 100kW/220Nm 1.5l three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that powers the Mini Cooper, which is said to be good for 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds.

But the outer skin gets a rework with a black and gold colour scheme to give it a more menacing and sporting presence. Along with the Midnight Black colour with gold 1499 GT side stripes, the car comes with a John Cooper Works styling pack with distinctive front and rear bumpers, side skirts, spoiler and door entry plates.

The footwear comprises 17-inch Track Spoke black alloy wheels, gold Union Jack mirror covers and side scuttles and a panorama sunroof. As per the recently facelifted Mini three-door hatchback in SA, the 1499 GT has Union Jack tail lights and LED headlights.

Inside, the limited-edition Mini gets John Cooper Works Sports seats in Cross Punch leather, a JCW steering wheel in perforated leather and multifunction controls, seven-speed DCT gearbox, and a 3D printed cockpit fascia reflecting each car’s designation as one of 30.

Piano Black trim, along with Carbon Black interior details and an Anthracite headlining complete the interior decoration, while the 1499 GT is perched on sports suspension.

Better hurry and order one if the R447,000 price tag doesn’t scare you off, as only 30 units are being made available.

