Aston enters electric avenue with high-performance model

British sports car maker Aston Martin is also joining the electric avenue by announcing its first fully electric car in the form of the Rapide E, which will reach its first customers in the fourth quarter of 2019; only 155 units will be built.

Based on the company’s four-door saloon architecture, the Rapide, the Rapide E will be optimised for aerodynamic efficiency. It will also be a precursor to the relaunch of the Lagonda brand, which will be Aston’s all-electric vehicle nomenclature.

As mentioned, the car’s exterior and underbody has also been aerodynamically optimised and complemented with newly-designed aerodynamic wheels. The latter is shod with Pirelli P-Zero low rolling- resistance tyres featuring noise-cancelling foam, Rapide E aims to achieve higher levels of aerodynamic, frictional losses and cooling performance over the standard Rapide S.

The Rapide E will be powered by an 800V battery electrical architecture with 65kWh installed capacity using more than 5,600 lithium ion 18,650 format cylindrical cells. These are mounted in a bespoke battery pack where the original 6.0l V12, its gearbox and fuel tank were located. This battery system powers two rear mounted electric motors producing a combined target output of just over 448kW and a stout 950Nm. It is said to scoot to 100km/h from rest in four seconds

Range target

Range target is more than 321km under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure, while the model is capable of charging at a rate of 300km of range per hour using a typical 400V 50kW charger. However, the car’s 800V high-voltage battery system enables faster charging of 500km of range per hour, using an 800V outlet delivering 100kW or higher. The company says a main objective of the project is to retain and enhance the feel, character and delivery of the V12 petrol powered Rapide S.

To this end, careful attention will be paid to the development and tuning of both the electric powertrain and the chassis, with particular focus applied to software integration.