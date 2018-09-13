TRUCKING FEATURE: Staying reliable and strong for the long haul

Motor companies like highlighting their product quality with customer testimonials, and Hino SA has tracked down a local company that is very happy with its weight-movers.

A pair of 2005-model Hino 15-258 freight-carriers have moved more than 100,000 tonnes of steel scaffolding over the past 12 years, according to Midrand-based Viva Access Scaffolding. During this time one of them has covered nearly 900,000km and the other more than 500,000km. As a comparison, 100,000 tonnes equates to the mass of a huge cruise liner capable of carrying 3,000 passengers and 1,000 crew.

Hino SA reports that both trucks still have their original engines, gearboxes and rear axles, with no major repairs required by any of these components. Both trucks are also still fitted with the original load boxes, which are in good condition considering the rugged usage to which they are subjected

The trucks usually work six days a week transporting steel scaffolding components to building sites in Gauteng and neighbouring provinces. Over the 13 years each truck’s load has weighed an average of 7.3 tonnes, with one of them — fitted with a tag axle — generally loaded to about 10 tonnes. The trucks do four or five round trips a day, travelling a combined distance of 500km-600km.

Adrian Nunn, MD of Viva Access Scaffolding, bought the trucks new from Honeydew Hino in 2005 and says they are still performing so well and remaining competitive in terms of operating expenses that he doesn’t find it necessary to replace them.

"A good indicator of the durability of these Hino trucks is that when we shared a depot with another company using trucks for similar work that company replaced its trucks, which were of another brand, three times while our Hinos kept on working reliably," says Nunn.

He says the reason he chose Hino trucks when he set up Viva Access Scaffolding was the excellent service provided over many years by a Toyota Dyna in his father’s construction business in Pretoria.

"I must say these two Hinos deliver on all fronts as we cannot afford downtime. Carrying heavy loads most of the time and often operating in heavy traffic in urban areas put a big strain on the clutches, so they are replaced about once a year. Brake overhauls every two years or so are the only other major maintenance work required to keep the trucks running reliably."