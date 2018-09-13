TRUCKING FEATURE: Solutions to cut fleet management costs

Badly-driven trucks can cost transport companies thousands of rands, not only in fuel costs but also in increased vehicle maintenance and crashes.

But drivers who are prone to harsh acceleration, braking and cornering, together with excessive revving and idling, now have nowhere to hide thanks to technology that can monitor their driving behaviour.

Cost management is a core pillar of Ctrack by Inseego, a vehicle tracking, fleet management and insurance telematics solutions company which arms companies with information about how their vehicles are being driven.

"Now more than ever it is important to know where the costs lie in your business," says Hein Jordt, MD of Ctrack SA. "Luckily, in the road transport and vehicle fleet sectors there are several areas in which costs can be identified, managed and reduced. When management has powerful information about how their vehicles are being driven, they can take the necessary remedial steps to address these problems, reduce their costs and potentially save lives."

Information provided by Ctrack doesn’t just include details about how drivers are driving vehicles, but also about their employees’ working hours and whether or not vehicles are being driven for business or private purposes.

The user interface provides an instant snapshot of the location of vehicles and assets, either through lists or map views. It is possible to see if trucks are being used during prohibited times or in areas they are not allowed to be in, all from the palm of a fleet manager’s hand on a mobile device.

Routes can be scheduled and optimised for efficiency, so vehicles will travel fewer kilometres and get to their destinations quicker. Managers of transport companies can take it even further, by creating driver ratings or saving and exporting reports on fuel usage and worked hours.

"Ctrack does not take a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach when it comes to its software solutions, either. Instead it offers products, like Ctrack Drive, that are highly specific to a particular market demand," says Jordt. "Ctrack Drive is designed for small businesses and solves the unique challenges SMMEs face in SA. Its features are easy to use, affordable to implement and effective in providing business insights."