Marking major milestone for heavy-duty engines

Standardised

The production operations and important components are standardised in order to be adaptable to the particular customer and market requirements in the US, Europe and Japan.

Detroit Diesel started series production of the heavy-duty engine in 2007. The production of the in-line six-cylinder engine at the Mannheim location followed about three years later in close co-operation with the North American plant. Here, the engine goes through all production stages from the foundry and the machining to assembly over the course of six days.

Daimler refers to its in-line six-cylinder engine as a true multitalent, characterised by maximum efficiency with minimal emissions and outstanding performance, and offers a cubic capacity range between 10.7l and 15.6l with output levels from 240kW to 480kW. "All heavy-duty powertrains benefit from continuous improvements implemented in the years since production started," says a Daimler Trucks spokesperson.

"These comprise new low-friction engine oils, further advanced transmissions and refined driving strategy of the anticipatory cruise control system Predictive Powertrain Control."

Heavy-duty commercial vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz Actros, Freightliner Cascadia or the Super Great from Fuso as well as the touring coaches and inter-urban buses from Mercedes-Benz and Setra are among the vehicles powered by this engine.