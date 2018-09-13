In with the new, while SA remains stuck with the old

In 2012 we attended the unveiling of the new Mercedes-Benz Actros. Then we waited. And we waited. Eventually in 2018 it was launched in SA, a full six years after its reveal.

It took so long to arrive in fact that Mercedes has now revealed the new Actros. That will not be great news for companies that have just invested in the not-so-new Actros, but then it could be another six years until the proper new Actros arrives.

We requested clarification from Mercedes-Benz SA on when the new Actros will arrive here, but at the time of going to print we had still received no official response except to point out that they have only just launched the outgoing model.

"With more than 60 innovations, the new Actros brings the future of heavy-duty trucks to the roads today," says Stefan Buchner, member of the divisional board of Daimler Trucks and head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Possibly waiting years for the new generation to arrive will mean you miss out on these innovations. It might look similar in the design department but look closer, beyond the redesigned LED daytime running lights. The wing mirrors have gone, replaced by MirrorCam, a series of cameras linked to wing mirror style screens inside the cab, including clever blind spot displays.