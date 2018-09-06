Suzuki Jimny: an affordable way to go on an adventure

Suzuki’s iconic Jimny has gained a longstanding reputation as a little 4x4 with a big heart, and despite its humble power it’s always had the ability to tackle offroad trails like SUVs twice its price.

The all-new Jimny is set to fill its predecessor’s muddy shoes when it goes on sale here in November, but visitors to this past weekend’s Festival of Motoring at Kyalami were given a sneak preview.

With prices to start at an estimated R265,000 for the three-model range, the Jimny will continue to be the most affordable way to go exploring the untarred wilderness, albeit now with some interior modernisation and a bit more thrust under the hood. A 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with outputs of 75kW and 130Nm replaces the old 63kW/110Nm 1.3l unit, and this feeds both axles through either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.