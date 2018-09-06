Peugeot’s bigger sibling to the 3008 is a stylish, refined and spacious SUV
A year ago, Peugeot SA launched its then new 3008 compact SUV, which impressed the motoring media and the public, with its sharp new design that dispensed with the previous generation’s MPV, mommy-mobile looks and execution.
Arguably its biggest improvement was the interior, which featured more pizzazz and a contemporary look that took the fight straight to the premium league of the segment.
Now, the French marque has continued on that trajectory by unveiling the new 5008 SUV which is, in essence, a 3008 with an extra row of rear seats to offer a seven-seater configuration. The wheelbase has increased by 165mm, while the overall length of the vehicle has increased by 190mm (4.64m overall length) over the 3008, giving the rearmost passengers 60mm of knee room.
Thanks to clever packaging, the second row of seats — with three individual seats — can be moved forward or backwards or removed; ditto for the two rearmost seats. Boot space with the third row of seats folded is 780l and can be expanded to 1,080l with the second row of seats folded.
Although engine specifications are still to be confirmed, we can expect these to mirror those of the 3008. This means that the 1.6l turbo petrol and 2.0l turbodiesel paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic will likely be on offer when the model is launched here in November when indicative pricing will also be announced.
It will come in three trim levels including the entry Active, intermediate Allure and the flagship GT-Line variant.
The 5008 will come standard with functions like the Mirror Screen and 3D navigation to fulfil the driver’s need to remain connected while at the wheel. The Mirror Screen function displays a copy of your smartphone screen to the vehicle’s touchscreen for easy app access. It is compatible with MirrorLink (Android), Android Auto and Apple Carplay (iPhone 5 and later). Pressing a button on the steering wheel activates smartphone voice recognition (Android S-Voice or Apple Siri).
The model will also come with a suite of safety equipment, but this will likely be offered in the GT Line specification and will feature items such as Automatic Emergency Braking System and Distance Alert systems, Active Lane Keeping Assistance, Driver attention warning, Smart Beam Assistance, Speed sign recognition and speed suggestion, Adaptive cruise control with stop feature (automatic gearbox), Active blind-spot monitoring and Visio Park.
The company says the new EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) brings the perfect balance between mass, strength and functionality to a vehicle that weighs 95kg less than the previous 5008. If our experience of the 3008 is anything to go by, then the bigger sibling should also offer a more dynamic disposition than its predecessor.
As compact SUV buyers look for more versatile offerings (read: seven seats), both the 5008 and the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace offer a more stylish and refined proposition than the bakkie-based alternatives such as the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and Toyota Fortuner for similar money.
Please sign in or register to comment.