Peugeot’s bigger sibling to the 3008 is a stylish, refined and spacious SUV

A year ago, Peugeot SA launched its then new 3008 compact SUV, which impressed the motoring media and the public, with its sharp new design that dispensed with the previous generation’s MPV, mommy-mobile looks and execution.

Arguably its biggest improvement was the interior, which featured more pizzazz and a contemporary look that took the fight straight to the premium league of the segment.

Now, the French marque has continued on that trajectory by unveiling the new 5008 SUV which is, in essence, a 3008 with an extra row of rear seats to offer a seven-seater configuration. The wheelbase has increased by 165mm, while the overall length of the vehicle has increased by 190mm (4.64m overall length) over the 3008, giving the rearmost passengers 60mm of knee room.

Thanks to clever packaging, the second row of seats — with three individual seats — can be moved forward or backwards or removed; ditto for the two rearmost seats. Boot space with the third row of seats folded is 780l and can be expanded to 1,080l with the second row of seats folded.