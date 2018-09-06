Hyundai takes the scalpel to popular Creta and Tucson SUVs

Hyundai SA has taken the knife to its popular Creta and Tucson models, which have emerged from surgery looking more prim and proper than before.

The former gets a new grille, which is taller in aspect than the outgoing model with a cascading effect and some chrome embellishments that give it a more integrated and tidier look. That front valance has also been chiselled slightly and receives a satin silver scuff plate, while the front fog lamps now feature chrome housing inserts. At the rear new light clusters and a revised bumper round off the exterior updates.

Moving into the cabin of the Creta, little has been altered, save for the new eight-inch touchscreen, which can be specified with navigation for an additional R2,522. As part of its Executive trim, the entire Creta range comes standard with leather seats, cruise control, electrically folding mirrors and rear park assist with reverse camera.

Motivation still comes in the form of the normally aspirated 1.6l petrol engine that makes 90kW and 150Nm and paired to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic, while oil-burner fans can still enjoy the 1.6l turbodiesel powerplant that musters 94kW and 260Nm and allied solely to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Pricing starts at R339,900 for the 1.6 Executive manual (R359,900 for the automatic) and tops out at R399,900 for the 1.6 TD Executive.

Moving up a rung on the Hyundai SUV ladder brings us to the updated Tucson, which, much like the updates introduced to the Creta, also receives a sharper grille with a similar cascading design, while the front bumper also gets a satin skid plate, and a new 18-inch alloy design has been introduced to the flagship Elite trimmed model.