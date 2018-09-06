Haval introduces the H9, its flagship cut-price 4x4 SUV

Haval’s SUV onslaught will be further bolstered by the introduction of its flagship model, the H9, the company’s first four-wheel-drive model since its introduction in SA in 2017.

Due to arrive here at the end of September after its official unveiling at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami last weekend, the seven-seater SUV is expected to have much standard kit and undercut most rivals on price — which, at R599,000, presents a sizeable value-for-money proposition.

The H9 is the fifth luxury SUV model in the Haval range to be launched in SA in less than 18 months and joins a comprehensive lineup that includes the H1 (not to be confused with Hyundai’s), the H2 and H6 model ranges.

"Haval arrived in SA in May 2017 and we started 12 months ago with just three Haval dealers," says Charles Zhao, MD of Haval Motors SA. "By the end of June 2018 we had no less than 29 Haval dealers countrywide thanks to full factory backup from our parent company in China."