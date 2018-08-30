Upmarket feel for urban gem

Earlier this week I was at the traffic lights when a Ford Fiesta XR2 pulled up alongside me.

Honestly, I looked at it longingly and tried in vain to explain to my five-year-old why it was so cool. The problem is that while it is undoubtedly a modern classic, it has none of the things that will be important to my daughter when she eventually starts driving, nor in fact to many people buying into the Fiesta segment today.

In the case of the new Fiesta 1.0T Titanium we had on test, it has a spec list running into pages, which makes sense given that it costs more than three hundred grand these days. For that though, this flagship has cool LED daytime running lights that are a signature design item.

It has a Sync touchscreen infotainment system which can stream music from iTunes or Spotify, although the screen seems directed towards the passenger rather than the driver. Perhaps its a nod towards bigger left-hand drive markets.

It has comfortable and supportive seats and a host of safety features in stark contrast to those on the early Fiesta models. Compared to the XR2, it’s a luxury machine.

The styling of the new generation Fiesta is definitely characterful. Designers these days are going with gaping grilles and the Fiesta is no exception, having a sort of cheeky shark look about it. It works well though, giving the Fiesta more presence than before and it’s all complemented by lashings of chrome in this top-spec version to add to that luxury look.

The rear features massive lights that make the car look bigger than it is of course, but these slot into a rear design that is, frankly, a little Korean in its execution. I’m not entirely sure that’s a bad thing, but unlike the front the rear lacks its own visual identity in this regard.