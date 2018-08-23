What you’ll love about the interior of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class

Swing open one of the chunky doors of the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class and your senses will be treated to a level of luxury previously unseen in the bakkie segment. Here’s a brief look at what you can expect.

It all starts with a comfortable position

Lonely dirt roads, the syrupy, slow-moving sprawl of the inner city, a spirited blast across some West Coast sand dunes … it doesn’t really matter what terrain you’re traversing – in the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class, it will always be an agreeable experience.

Lots of ergonomic attention was paid to the development of the soft foam seats, which means you score a near-perfect blend of support and comfort. Specify the optional comfort package and you’ll benefit from the addition of lumbar support – a must-have if you’re a serious road-trip junkie. Seats come upholstered in hardwearing fabric with plush Artico man-made leather available as an option. Sit back, relax and enjoy the drive.

Space – quantified

While the final frontier might be tricky to wrap your head around, the interior of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class certainly is not. Thanks to a class-leading wheelbase (3,150mm), there’s plenty of space to keep front and rear occupants happy. Want the figures? Front legroom measures in at 1,066mm with the rear following suit with a generous 830mm. Rear knee room is set at 581mm.

Got a lot resting on your shoulders? Then you’ll be pleased to know that there’s 1,500mm-worth of shoulder room up front and 1,471mm in the aft chamber. In the new X-Class you and your family can travel to infinity and beyond without bumping heads.