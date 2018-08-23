What you’ll love about the interior of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class
Beauty is more than skin-deep in the new Mercedes-Benz bakkie
Swing open one of the chunky doors of the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class and your senses will be treated to a level of luxury previously unseen in the bakkie segment. Here’s a brief look at what you can expect.
It all starts with a comfortable position
Lonely dirt roads, the syrupy, slow-moving sprawl of the inner city, a spirited blast across some West Coast sand dunes … it doesn’t really matter what terrain you’re traversing – in the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class, it will always be an agreeable experience.
Lots of ergonomic attention was paid to the development of the soft foam seats, which means you score a near-perfect blend of support and comfort. Specify the optional comfort package and you’ll benefit from the addition of lumbar support – a must-have if you’re a serious road-trip junkie. Seats come upholstered in hardwearing fabric with plush Artico man-made leather available as an option. Sit back, relax and enjoy the drive.
Space – quantified
While the final frontier might be tricky to wrap your head around, the interior of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class certainly is not. Thanks to a class-leading wheelbase (3,150mm), there’s plenty of space to keep front and rear occupants happy. Want the figures? Front legroom measures in at 1,066mm with the rear following suit with a generous 830mm. Rear knee room is set at 581mm.
Got a lot resting on your shoulders? Then you’ll be pleased to know that there’s 1,500mm-worth of shoulder room up front and 1,471mm in the aft chamber. In the new X-Class you and your family can travel to infinity and beyond without bumping heads.
Live your best digital life no matter what
Nothing kills the vibe more than a flat battery. To keep your cache of electronica properly charged, Mercedes-Benz has installed no less than three 12-volt charging sockets inside the cabin of the X-Class (plus one in the loading bay). Phones, camping lights, electric cooler boxes – whatever needs a quick jolt of joules is covered. You’ll also find a dedicated USB port inside the folding armrest positioned between the two front seats: plug in and instantly connect your smartphone to the advanced Comand Online multimedia system.
Keep a cool head – even in the Kalahari
Enjoy your desert drives with a touch of alpine chill? Then you’ll be pleased to know that every X-Class comes fitted with air-conditioning as standard. In Progressive models it is controlled by rotary dials located conveniently in the centre console.
Upgrade to the Power model and you will benefit from the more advanced Thermotronic automatic climate control system that keeps interior conditions cushy no matter what the evil weatherman throws at you.
Solar and temperature sensors work in unison to constantly regulate temperature and airflow to guarantee the ultimate in passenger comfort. Finally, both come armed with pollen and particulate filters to make sure you can breathe easy even in the dustiest, dirtiest of off-road conditions.
We’ve got your back, baby
Adventuring isn’t just for adults. This is why Mercedes-Benz equipped the two outer rear seats of the X-Class with attachment points for an i-size or Isofix child seat as standard. So now you and your little explorers can chart new territory with complete peace of mind.
This article was paid for by Mercedes-Benz.
