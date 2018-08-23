Running with Lamborghini’s raging bulls

Lamborghini SA, now a subsidiary of LSM Distributors, also the importer of Porsche, invited us to experience the Huracan sportscar and flagship Aventador S at Kyalami.

The Huracan RWD (rear-wheel drive) is essentially the entry point into the Lamborghini sportscar fold and, unlike its heavier four-wheel drive sibling, it pushes all its power to the rear wheels only.

It is powered by an atmospheric 5.2l V10 engine that revs to 8,500r/min and churns out 426kW and 540Nm through a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

As far as engines go, this is still one of the most soulful currently available on the market and while many a manufacturer is opting to turbo charge, there is something charming about a big capacity atmospheric engine that revs to the heavens.