Project puts drivers on the roads African customers use

A global Toyota drive project seeking to experience roads actual customers use has arrived in Africa

23 August 2018 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
The Toyota 5 Continents Drive Project has arrived in Africa after taking on Europe, the Americas and Australia. Picture: MOTORPRESS
This month, Toyota is kicking off the fifth leg of its 5 Continents Drive Project in Africa, the fourth continent in the project.

Following Australia in 2014, the Americas in 2015 and 2016, and Europe in 2017, this year Toyota is taking on Africa. In addition, members from Suzuki Motor Corporation, Hino Motors and Toyota Auto Body are also joining the project.

By experiencing the culture, climate, and conditions in which vehicles are used, the project seeks to enable participants to better understand customer needs and to consider what sort of cars will be most suited to the Africa of tomorrow.

The project began with a trip in Australia. Picture: MOTORPRESS
The 5 Continents Drive is being carried out under the umbrella of Toyota Gazoo Racing. Toyota employees from Japan and local affiliates from Toyota SA take the wheel of the cars themselves and drive the roads used daily by customers, with the aim of making "ever-better cars".

The project sees the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 as a milestone, and will endeavour to continue its activities until this major event takes place.

