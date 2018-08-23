Project puts drivers on the roads African customers use

This month, Toyota is kicking off the fifth leg of its 5 Continents Drive Project in Africa, the fourth continent in the project.

Following Australia in 2014, the Americas in 2015 and 2016, and Europe in 2017, this year Toyota is taking on Africa. In addition, members from Suzuki Motor Corporation, Hino Motors and Toyota Auto Body are also joining the project.

By experiencing the culture, climate, and conditions in which vehicles are used, the project seeks to enable participants to better understand customer needs and to consider what sort of cars will be most suited to the Africa of tomorrow.