Megane RS has a sharp focus on control

Renault Sport enthusiasts have been looking forward to the arrival of the latest Megane RS in SA and finally the wait is over.

The company launched its new missile this week and, after we drove it earlier in 2018, Lerato found it to be less the pure enthusiast’s car and more of an all-rounder.

Driven by design and focused on performance, Renault says the latest generation makes no attempt to hide its motorsport pedigree, particularly when it comes to driving dynamics on the road and on the track.

Design and engineering elements include the fact that the side wings have been widened by 60mm at the front and 45mm at the back (in comparison to the Megane GT). With the ride height lowered by 5mm compared with the GT and new 18-or 19-inch wheels, these new proportions make the car appear more aggressive.