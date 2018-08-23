History as Concours SA 2018 attracts first international bid

Second overall was another Ferrari, an extremely authentic-looking 1969 light metallic blue Daytona 365 GTB/4, owned by Cape Town enthusiast Stuart Mackay-Davidson. In third, an equally lauded choice, was an Irish Green Porsche 911S, a 1970 model, jointly owned by Tim Abbot and Michelle Hambly.

A popular category winner among the public was a 1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom II, owned by Johannesburg neurosurgeon Dr Frank Snyckers. It is a huge aristocratic machine that travelled all around the world before taking up permanent residence in SA some years ago.

Other popular category winners were Chad Wentzel’s 1958 Chevrolet Corvette "hybrid" with modern Corvette mechanicals and a pristine 1959 Corvette presented in original trim specification and restored by Wynand Strydom for an anonymous owner.

Ferraris and Porsches were well represented, reflecting the enthusiasm these thoroughbreds engender at the top end of the South African classic car fraternity. A notable early Porsche winner was a blue 356A, owned by Kirsten Venter, who drove her car for the first time en route to the lawns at the venue.

The event was notable for an assembly of six Ferrari Daytonas, organised by arch Ferrari specialists Pablo Clark.

The range of cars entered for this year’s event extended to many examples from the 1960s and 1970s, but also ran through to the 1980s and 1990s. A notable category winner was Marek Letowt with his 1991 Glacier Blue BMW M5. Letowt also entered another M5 and there were two striking E36 BMW M3s entered, parked alongside each other.