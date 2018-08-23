Cars in the Park display pulls in the crowds

The Cars in the Park motoring extravaganza, held at the Zwartkops Raceway, near Pretoria, had the biggest turnout of vehicles on show and spectators in its 39-year history

Frik Kraamwinkel, the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s chief organiser of the 2018 event, said the club estimated more than 15,000 people either had vehicles on show or came to Zwartkops as spectators.

"It is estimated that between 2,500 and 3,000 vehicles were on show, with paid attendance of almost 8,000 people, while we had 130 other exhibitors, food stalls and the like," said Kraamwinkel.

The event had the benefit of excellent weather and no significant clashing events. It underlined the growing number of people involved in securing SA’s motoring heritage, as most of the exhibitors were members of motor clubs. More than 120 clubs were represented.