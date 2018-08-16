New bosses take the wheel at SA’s leading truck firms

After completing a BCom in marketing, Gerber joined the Mercedes-Benz group in 2000 in a key accounts management position. She went on to occupy several other managerial positions in the sales, dealer network strategy and marketing areas. In 2015, she became the dealer principal at Mercedes-Benz Rosebank.

"Maretha is no stranger to the automotive sector and she has proven that she is invaluable to any team she has been part of. Mercedes-Benz Trucks was looking for someone who displays leadership, is always innovating and who will ensure all our offerings continue to be the best. Maretha ticked all of these boxes, and more," says Jasper Hafkamp, executive director of Daimler Trucks and Buses Southern Africa.

"I am extremely excited to have been appointed in such a critical position and I know that with such a dynamic team, we are going to ensure Mercedes-Benz Trucks remain market leaders in the different segments they operate in," says Gerber.

She will be facing tough competition from the new boss at Volvo Group Southern Africa, in the form of vice-president Marcus Hörberg who took up the position in July.