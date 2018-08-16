Emissions testing creating bottlenecks in the industry

Carmakers have to test not just each new model, but each example within a model range, including all different engines, gearboxes, tyre sizes and different combinations of all three.

The WLTP even demands new tests for different air-conditioners, different suspension systems, different brake packages and minor equipment level changes in a chase for more accurate fuel consumption and emissions data for customers. Each test takes about 48 hours and must be conducted at precisely 21° C.

Effective for all new cars sold in Europe from September 1 2018, it is expected to hit carmakers hard across Europe, in particular, with Daimler, the Volkswagen Group, BMW and Renault all admitting not all of their models will be certified in time for the WLTP’s arrival.

A major issue for carmakers is that the entire supply of the continent’s certified test benches is booked solid through to the end of 2019 by brands desperate to get their new cars on sale. Any model, or specification of a model, that hasn’t been certified by September 1 won’t be able to be sold, even if it’s been on sale before that date.

"The Volkswagen Group performed successfully in the first half of the year, with very solid growth in sales revenue and earnings. We also delivered more vehicles than ever before," Diess said.