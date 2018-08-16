Alpha and Beta of green trucking

Toyota has taken another leap towards zero-emission trucking, unveiling the second iteration of its hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in the US. The new truck, known internally as Beta, expands on the capabilities of its first Project Portal test vehicle by increasing the estimated range to more than 483km per fill.

The company says the truck also enhances versatility and manoeuvrability with the addition of a sleeper cab and a unique fuel cabinet combination that further increases cab space without increasing wheelbase.

Since it first began with operations in April 2017, the Project Portal Alpha truck has logged nearly 16,093km of testing and real-world drayage operations in and around the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles in the US while emitting nothing but water vapour.

Beta will begin drayage operations in the northern autumn, raising the ports’ zero emission trucking capacity and further reducing the environmental effects of drayage operations.

Project Portal 2.0 builds on the lessons learned from the launch of the Alpha vehicle in 2017. The first heavy-duty truck was the result of a true skunk works effort within Toyota that moved from initial concept to a fully capable drayage truck driving silently out of a Michigan garage in just more than a year.