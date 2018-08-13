True bakkie power: the top 5 features of Mercedes-Benz’s new X-Class
Mercedes-Benz brings a heady blend of comfort, class and culture to the staid South African bakkie market
The new Mercedes-Benz X-Class is the first premium bakkie of its kind. Combining comfort, class and all the strengths of a classic pickup, here are its five standout features.
1. Match a model to suit your lifestyle
Whether you’re a warehouse warrior or a corporate heavy hitter, there’s an X-Class model tailored to meet your needs thanks to the inclusion of two trim lines.
The Progressive line packs the rugged punch you need to get the job done while still providing the generous serving of luxury and sophistication you’ve grown to expect from the Mercedes-Benz brand.
For those who spend more time exploring the concrete jungle but still seek the bulletproof versatility that only a true bakkie can offer, there’s the extra stylish and refined Power line that’s sure to give you all the right feels thanks to its higher equipment levels. The choice is yours.
2. Pick your weapon with two calibres of diesel power
The X-Class range offers a choice between two twin-turbocharged diesel engines. The 2.3l four-cylinder motor in the X220d has been tuned to deliver a potent 120kW and 403Nm worth of torque – ample oomph for most driving scenarios. Of course, some customers will always want more, which is why the wick has been turned up in the X250d. Various under-the-bonnet tweaks see it produce 140kW and 450Nm yet still achieve an impressive 7.7l/100km on the combined fuel consumption cycle. It’ll also let you scamper to 100km/h in 11.8 seconds.
3. Two ways to take control of the road
Although automatic transmissions are fast becoming the default standard in modern cars across the board, Mercedes-Benz realises that some people still want to swap cogs for themselves. Enter the X220d 4x2, which packs a six-speed manual gearbox with rear wheel-drive – a reliable workhouse ready to rock your daily hustle.
The X250d 4x2 and 4x4 models can be ordered with a seven-speed automatic transmission for easy and seamless shifting no matter the terrain. Speaking of which, the advanced 4MATIC all wheel-drive system combines with a lockable rear differential to provide enviable off-road prowess.
4. Never get bored no matter how long the road trip
A bakkie doesn’t have to mean basic. Well, at least not when you’re piloting a X-Class. Optional on all models within the range, the COMAND Online multimedia system punches above its weight with a generous cache of features and functionality. Its 8.4-inch touchscreen (the biggest in this class of vehicle) provides easy and intuitive access to everything from live traffic information and an internet browser to dynamic route guidance and a 360-degree camera.
Concert-hall acoustics offer an engaging listening experience whether you're playing files off the 80GB hard drive, from the DVD player or streaming from your smartphone via Bluetooth. Yep, you’ll soon be looking for any excuse to take the long way home.
5. Customise your ride like a boss
Banish the banal and tailor your X-Class to your liking with a number of equipment packages designed to enhance your Mercedes-Benz ownership.
The parking package is a boon for those who want a little help manoeuvring through the city. It adds Parktronic and a 360-degree camera.
Next up is the comfort package, which throws in electrically adjustable seats with lumbar support, Thermotronic climate control plus a handy storage net in the passenger footwell.
Extroverts will appreciate the style package. Ticking this box sexes up your X-Class model with LED headlamps, partial LED taillights, roof rails, an electric rear window, 18-inch alloy wheels and running boards.
Last, there’s the winter package, which includes heated seats as well as heated washer fluid jets.
This article was paid for by Mercedes-Benz.
Please sign in or register to comment.