True bakkie power: the top 5 features of Mercedes-Benz’s new X-Class

The new Mercedes-Benz X-Class is the first premium bakkie of its kind. Combining comfort, class and all the strengths of a classic pickup, here are its five standout features.

1. Match a model to suit your lifestyle

Whether you’re a warehouse warrior or a corporate heavy hitter, there’s an X-Class model tailored to meet your needs thanks to the inclusion of two trim lines.

The Progressive line packs the rugged punch you need to get the job done while still providing the generous serving of luxury and sophistication you’ve grown to expect from the Mercedes-Benz brand.

For those who spend more time exploring the concrete jungle but still seek the bulletproof versatility that only a true bakkie can offer, there’s the extra stylish and refined Power line that’s sure to give you all the right feels thanks to its higher equipment levels. The choice is yours.

2. Pick your weapon with two calibres of diesel power

The X-Class range offers a choice between two twin-turbocharged diesel engines. The 2.3l four-cylinder motor in the X220d has been tuned to deliver a potent 120kW and 403Nm worth of torque – ample oomph for most driving scenarios. Of course, some customers will always want more, which is why the wick has been turned up in the X250d. Various under-the-bonnet tweaks see it produce 140kW and 450Nm yet still achieve an impressive 7.7l/100km on the combined fuel consumption cycle. It’ll also let you scamper to 100km/h in 11.8 seconds.

3. Two ways to take control of the road

Although automatic transmissions are fast becoming the default standard in modern cars across the board, Mercedes-Benz realises that some people still want to swap cogs for themselves. Enter the X220d 4x2, which packs a six-speed manual gearbox with rear wheel-drive – a reliable workhouse ready to rock your daily hustle.

The X250d 4x2 and 4x4 models can be ordered with a seven-speed automatic transmission for easy and seamless shifting no matter the terrain. Speaking of which, the advanced 4MATIC all wheel-drive system combines with a lockable rear differential to provide enviable off-road prowess.