Opel Grandland X a good package, but lacks the cool factor

Platform sharing is definitely back and in some cases it is just like the 1980s and 1990s when the same car wore a different badge.

Even seemingly rival car makers are sharing platforms. Just look at the Nissan Navara and Mercedes-Benz X-Class and what about Peugeot engines in BMWs and Minis and vice versa. There is more and more collaboration going on, which in some cases is good and in some cases less so.

This brings us to the Opel Grandland X. Essentially it is a Peugeot 3008 and we liked that crossover so much we gave it 4½ stars out of five when we tested it late in 2017. But what we really liked was the interior, with its incredible i-Cockpit design, innovative features and overall value.

The Grandland X costs over 40 grand more than the equivalent Pug, so you would expect it to be even better, possibly a five star car? Sadly no, because everything that was cool about the Peugeot is glaringly missing from the Opel.

The styling is similar but where the Peugeot has more quirky design points, the Opel is a little more mainstream. That’s not to say it is not a good looking vehicle because it is, it just lacks the more adventurous design character of the 3008.