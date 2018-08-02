Kyalami festival set to fire up petrolheads

Now in its third instalment, the biennial Festival of Motoring event, which is taking place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit until September 2, remains a jamboree of sorts for all petrolheads young and old.

This year’s event, according to the organisers, will yet again be an unprecedented one with a number of car makers set to showcase current and new metal to hit our shores, with some even making their South African debut at the event.

It will be characterised by interactive motoring entertainment with additional lifestyle, education and family friendly activities. Expect 10 feature areas, all-day self-drive sessions, seven track categories and 65,000 visitors over three days of roaring engines, supercars, vintage and classic cars, the latest in motoring trends and technology and a retail area for the shopping enthusiasts, spanning some 5,000m2.

Patrons can pore over the supercars that will be on display, while 4x4 enthusiasts can enjoy the static display of a bevy of off-road vehicles from various car makers at the 4x4 village.