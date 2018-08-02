INDUSTRY NEWS
Kyalami festival set to fire up petrolheads
Kyalami Grand Prix circuit will once again host the biennial Festival of Motoring event
Now in its third instalment, the biennial Festival of Motoring event, which is taking place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit until September 2, remains a jamboree of sorts for all petrolheads young and old.
This year’s event, according to the organisers, will yet again be an unprecedented one with a number of car makers set to showcase current and new metal to hit our shores, with some even making their South African debut at the event.
It will be characterised by interactive motoring entertainment with additional lifestyle, education and family friendly activities. Expect 10 feature areas, all-day self-drive sessions, seven track categories and 65,000 visitors over three days of roaring engines, supercars, vintage and classic cars, the latest in motoring trends and technology and a retail area for the shopping enthusiasts, spanning some 5,000m2.
Patrons can pore over the supercars that will be on display, while 4x4 enthusiasts can enjoy the static display of a bevy of off-road vehicles from various car makers at the 4x4 village.
The pit area with 70 pit garages split between the lower and upper pit areas, will have plenty of static brand displays. Of course, there will also be some experiential activities in the form of hot laps around the race track (self-driving or as passenger rides) in a variety of high-performance machinery.
The 1.1km Kyalami handling track, set in the middle of the main track and adjacent to the skidpan will provide the opportunity for vehicles to be test driven by the public in a safe and controlled environment. The track is set up to showcase the dynamics of a vehicle providing an ideal opportunity to experience a range of vehicles and compare performance and handling characteristics of the various models available.
For those keen on this activity, test drives will be booked in a special registration area leading into a unique pit area from which the track will be accessed. This will allow show visitors to not only see these vehicles in a static display but also engage in an interactive driving experience with a representative on hand to demonstrate the features of the models available for test drives.
Motorsport fans, meanwhile, will be treated to a selection of historic race cars, including the unique to SA Pablo Clark BMW 745i race car and a number of other machines. Vintage and classic car enthusiasts will once again be treated to the "Best of the Best" area, which will feature 15 top quality classic cars.
These will all be displayed in a dedicated area located behind the main pit building, while a separate area will be dedicated to the evolution of the automobile covering 10 decades of motoring history. The area will focus on "vehicles with a unique story" and appeal to a wide audience of different ages.
There will also be plenty of activities for the family, a number of food and drink stalls in the food court area and numerous other outdoor activities to look forward to.
If you are a motoring and motor sport enthusiast, then the Festival of Motoring is not to be missed as it is once again set to fuel and satiate the appetite of petrolheads of all ages. Tickets are available from iTickets.co.za.
