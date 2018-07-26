Life / Motoring

FUTURE MODELS

VW to roll out new home on wheels

Volkswagen has revealed some details of its new Crafter-based California XXL camper van

26 July 2018 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
A sketch of the new Volkswagen California XXL camper van. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has taken the 2017 California XXL concept vehicle and developed it into a camper van ready for full production.

The company will present the new Crafter-based camper for the first time at the 2018 Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany, on August 24.

The production version of the new camper van follows the clear, fresh design of the California XXL concept vehicle.

The design also creates a link to the T6-based California camper van and will likewise be available with single or two-tone paintwork.

Characteristic features of the interior detail include bright colours and practical solutions.

The interior is said to be full of practical solutions. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
The company says that the bathroom, inclusive of shower and toilet, kitchen units and sleeping area integrated in the back have been thought through and tailored to life on the move.

The Volkswagen California was launched in 1988 based on the then third-generation of the "Bulli". Now, the company is producing the California based on the sixth generation and it recently celebrated both the 30th anniversary of the start of production and the milestone of the 100,000th California produced. It makes the California the most successful camper van yet, says the company.

At this stage it seems unlikely the model will find its way to SA.

