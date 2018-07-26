VW to roll out new home on wheels

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has taken the 2017 California XXL concept vehicle and developed it into a camper van ready for full production.

The company will present the new Crafter-based camper for the first time at the 2018 Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany, on August 24.

The production version of the new camper van follows the clear, fresh design of the California XXL concept vehicle.

The design also creates a link to the T6-based California camper van and will likewise be available with single or two-tone paintwork.

Characteristic features of the interior detail include bright colours and practical solutions.