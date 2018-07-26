Tiguan has all the space for all the reasons

People often ask me what I would buy if I was buying a car. It is, of course, a general question.

Am I buying a sports car or an SUV to drive through Africa? Usually we narrow it down to an everyday car, one that can do the daily commute, carry all the family stuff at the weekend and still deliver a little bit of fun.

For years my answer was always the same — the Audi A3 Sportback. It not only provides scope to choose anything between an efficient diesel and the stonking RS3, but the model also stops short of being a full station wagon while having more boot space than a regular hatch. The styling is great, the interior the best in the business and in spite of being German, the costs won’t break the bank.

But now when faced with the question, I am faced with a dilemma over my usual answer and it comes from within Audi’s ranks. It is the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.