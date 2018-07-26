Sport heralds start of major model changes for JLR

Along with Jaguar, Land Rover is undergoing an enormous model offensive with plans to introduce new versions of every model in its arsenal by 2024, according to Autocar magazine.

Not all of it makes sense, such as the rumour of the Road Rover crossover, but regardless, the company is on a roll despite fears that Brexit could seriously affect it.

The biggest news is the arrival of the new Defender, which should debut late in 2019 and go on sale in 2020.

There will be a new Evoque before that in 2019 and the Discovery Sport will get a facelift in the same year.

With the Defender, the Velar will get a facelift in 2020 while 2021 will see the debut of the all-new Range Rover, which will sit on the brand’s new modular longitudinal architecture. The Range Rover will be followed in 2022 by the new Range Rover Sport as well as that Road Rover or Range Rover crossover station wagon.

A new Discovery 6 will arrive in 2023, also moving to the new platform and possibly with changes to the numberplate placement, although that’s just hopeful on our part.

Yet another new Evoque as well as the next-generation Discovery Sport will be released in 2024.

With so much coming in the next few years, it’s no surprise that the company is adding a few derivatives and making a few changes to existing models. We have already seen the Range Rover adopt some of the interior cues from the Velar, particularly in terms of the dual touchscreen, but with a new Sport version on the way in 2022, Land Rover is giving it similar treatment with the updated Sport going on sale in SA in November 2018.