History takes to the famous Le Mans circuit

The Le Mans Classic, a 24-hour event for cars which took part or qualified to race in the Le Mans 24-hour endurance races held from 1923 to 1981, once again proved immensely popular when the ninth of these historic events was held at the famous circuit in Sarthe, France, earlier in July.

The large turnout of spectators underlined the growing global popularity of historic motorsport events. The Old-Timer Grand Prix at the Nürburgring, first held in 1972, and Goodwood Festival of Speed, first run in 1993, have set the pace. Annual or biennial classic events are now held at circuits around the world, attracting a spectacular array of competing cars, many of them hugely valuable and unique.

A record number of about 800 cars were raced or paraded during the three days of the Le Mans Classic, with more than 1,000 drivers getting the opportunity to drive on the 13.6km circuit used in the 24-hour endurance race.