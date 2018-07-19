VW’s junior T crossover fills entry-level gap

The last major piece of Volkswagen’s SUV puzzle will not be as small or as cynical as first thought when it arrives in SA in 2019.

Instead of a high-rise Polo, the T-Cross promises to be a solid, conservative, smooth-riding and versatile compact crossover. A drive in a pilot-build prototype hinted at a composed, solid machine that feels more like a baby Tiguan.

Volkswagen may have missed the early years of the SUV/crossover revolution, but it’s making up for it now. The third generation of the big Touareg launches in SA at the end of July, the Tiguan’s second generation has split into two lengths, the T-Roc (not for SA) brings a bunch of funky, the Teramont/Atlas (also not for SA) brings the sheer size and now it’s plugging the hole at the bottom end with the T-Cross.

The T-Cross, due on sale in about a year, is marginally shorter than the T-Roc and has more of a grown-up demeanour than its Golf-based sibling.