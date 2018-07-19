Life / Motoring

Open-top splendour from Aston

Aston Martin has launched is DB11 Volante in SA

19 July 2018 - 05:09 Mark Smyth
The new Aston Martin DB11 Volante. Picture: ASTON MARTIN SA
The new Aston Martin DB11 Volante. Picture: ASTON MARTIN SA

Aston Martin continues to launch new models. While you will have to wait until August to read Lerato’s impressions on the new DBS Superleggera, another new model has arrived in SA in the form of the DB11 Volante.

Just months after the launch of the DB11 V12 and V8 coupe models, the Volante adds open-top motoring to the new grand tourer’s resume. Priced at R4.25m it features a 4.0l twin-turbo V8 from Mercedes-AMG.

"For many of our customers, indeed many generations of Aston Martin customer, the Volante has always offered something very special: a unique combination of elegant style, innate sporting ability and sensory engagement that lifts it above other open-top cars," says Andy Palmer, president and CEO of Aston Martin.

The Volante retails for R4,250,000. ASTON MARTIN SA
The Volante retails for R4,250,000. ASTON MARTIN SA

"The new DB11 Volante captures those qualities perfectly and promises the kind of pleasure and enjoyment that can only come from driving an open-topast on Martin."

The Volante features a new eight-layer fabric roof that lowers in 14 seconds and closes in 16 at speeds up to 50km/h.

"The challenge of creating a convertible car is retaining structural and dynamic integrity," says Max Szwaj, chief technical officer for the British marque. "To protect the former you need strength and rigidity, but to preserve the latter you need to keep weight to a minimum. With the DB11 Volante we have maximised the advantages of the DB11’s all-new bonded structure to underpin our new Volante with a structure that’s 26kg lighter and 5% stiffer than its predecessor.

"The result is a truly magnificent car, one that combines greater performance and agility with increased comfort, refinement and interior space for occupants and their luggage."

The company is promising that as well as the open-top experience, the new Volante retains all the dynamic qualities of the coupe. For now we will take their word for it but there has always been something special about a Volante and that seems unlikely to be any different with the DB11.

