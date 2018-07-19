Open-top splendour from Aston

"The new DB11 Volante captures those qualities perfectly and promises the kind of pleasure and enjoyment that can only come from driving an open-topast on Martin."

The Volante features a new eight-layer fabric roof that lowers in 14 seconds and closes in 16 at speeds up to 50km/h.

"The challenge of creating a convertible car is retaining structural and dynamic integrity," says Max Szwaj, chief technical officer for the British marque. "To protect the former you need strength and rigidity, but to preserve the latter you need to keep weight to a minimum. With the DB11 Volante we have maximised the advantages of the DB11’s all-new bonded structure to underpin our new Volante with a structure that’s 26kg lighter and 5% stiffer than its predecessor.

"The result is a truly magnificent car, one that combines greater performance and agility with increased comfort, refinement and interior space for occupants and their luggage."

The company is promising that as well as the open-top experience, the new Volante retains all the dynamic qualities of the coupe. For now we will take their word for it but there has always been something special about a Volante and that seems unlikely to be any different with the DB11.